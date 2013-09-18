Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

sk_biopharmaceuticals_company

SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company that develops new drugs in support of innovations in the medical field.

The South Korean firm first gained US FDA approval for clinical testing for a new candidate drug substance in 1996. Currently, SK Biopharmaceuticals is conducting basic research for the development of innovative new drugs at the Bio Science Research Institute in Pangyo Techno-valley, Gyeonggi Province.

SK Biopharmaceuticals aims to grow into a Fully Integrated Global Pharmaceutical Company (Global FIPCO), equipped with an entire value chain ranging from development and manufacturing to commercialization via its own sales and marketing organization.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest SK Biopharmaceuticals News

Full-Life Tech and SK Biopharma ink licensing deal
17 July 2024
SK publishes post-marketing data for anti-seizure med Xcopri
14 March 2024
New drug launches forecast to increase value of adult epilepsy market to $8.35 billion
9 July 2021
Ontozry receives EC approval to treat drug-resistant focal-onset seizures in adults
1 April 2021
More SK Biopharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze