SK Biopharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company that develops new drugs in support of innovations in the medical field.

The South Korean firm first gained US FDA approval for clinical testing for a new candidate drug substance in 1996. Currently, SK Biopharmaceuticals is conducting basic research for the development of innovative new drugs at the Bio Science Research Institute in Pangyo Techno-valley, Gyeonggi Province.

SK Biopharmaceuticals aims to grow into a Fully Integrated Global Pharmaceutical Company (Global FIPCO), equipped with an entire value chain ranging from development and manufacturing to commercialization via its own sales and marketing organization.