Arvelle Therapeutics

Arvelle Therapeutics is a spin-out of Axovant Sciences focused on central nervous system disorders.

The Switzerland-based company received one of the largest initial financing commitments for a European-focused biopharmaceutical from a global syndicate which includes NovaQuest Capital Management, Life Sciences Partners, BRV Capital Management, Andera Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners.

Arvelle is responsible for the development and commercialization of cenobamate, an investigational antiepileptic drug, in the European market.

Latest Arvelle Therapeutics News

NICE final guidance backs Angelini's Ontozry for focal-onset seizures
16 December 2021
NICE recommends Angelini's Ontozry for the treatment of focal-onset seizures
15 November 2021
Loads of recommendations for approval from EMA's CHMP
30 January 2021
Look back at pharma news in the week to January 8, 2021
10 January 2021
