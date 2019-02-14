Arvelle Therapeutics is a spin-out of Axovant Sciences focused on central nervous system disorders.

The Switzerland-based company received one of the largest initial financing commitments for a European-focused biopharmaceutical from a global syndicate which includes NovaQuest Capital Management, Life Sciences Partners, BRV Capital Management, Andera Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners.

Arvelle is responsible for the development and commercialization of cenobamate, an investigational antiepileptic drug, in the European market.