Wednesday 19 November 2025

NICE recommends Angelini's Ontozry for the treatment of focal-onset seizures

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2021
angelini_big

Switzerland-based Arvelle Therapeutics, which was acquired by Italy’s Angelini earlier this year, today announced that it has received a positive Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) for Ontozry (cenobamate).

The published FAD recommends cenobamate as an option for treating focal onset seizures with or without secondary generalised seizures in adults with drug-resistant epilepsy that has not been adequately controlled with at least two antiseizure medicines. It is recommended only if it is used as an add-on treatment, after at least one other add-on treatment has not controlled seizures, and treatment is started in a tertiary epilepsy service.

The NICE FAD recommendation in England and Wales is supported by data from key trials C017 and C021 involving 1,784 patients. The pivotal trial (study C017) published in The Lancet Neurology demonstrated a reduction in focal (partial)-onset seizures frequency with patients receiving 100mg, 200mg and 400mg of adjunctive cenobamate versus placebo. The median percentage changes in seizure frequency were -35.5% (-62.5 to -15.0%; p=0.0071) for the 100mg dose group, -55.0% (-73.0 to -23.0%; p<0·0001) for the 200mg dose group, and -55.0% (-85.0 to -28.0%; p<0.0001) for the 400mg dose group versus placebo -24.0% (IQR -45.0 to -7.0%). Adverse reactions reported in the C017 study included somnolence, dizziness, headache, fatigue and diplopia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Angelini Pharma to acquire Swiss CNS company
4 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Ontozry receives EC approval to treat drug-resistant focal-onset seizures in adults
1 April 2021
Biotechnology
Arvelle's cenobamate wins PIM designation in UK
12 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Angelini releases positive new data on Ontozry in epilepsy
4 September 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze