Ontozry receives EC approval to treat drug-resistant focal-onset seizures in adults

Pharmaceutical
1 April 2021
Privately-held Italy-based Angelini Group has announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Ontozry (cenobamate) for the adjunctive treatment of focal-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in adults who have not been adequately controlled despite a history of treatment with at least two anti-epileptic medicinal products.

The EC marketing authorization is valid in all European Union (EU) member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Ontozry is currently being reviewed via the reliance route by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Pierluigi Antonelli, chief executive of Angelini Pharma, said: “Ontozry will be a welcome new treatment option in Europe for adults who have not yet been able to control their focal-onset seizures with available treatments.

