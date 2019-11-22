Xcopri FDA approval a milestone for Korea

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SK Life Science’s Xcopri (cenobamate tablets) as a treatment for partial-onset seizures in adults.
With this approval, the company, which is part of SK Biopharmaceuticals and the wider SK Group conglomerate, becomes the first Korean firm to independently bring a compound from discovery to approval in the USA.
Xcopri, an anti-epileptic drug, is expected to be available in the USA in the second quarter of 2020, following scheduling review by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
