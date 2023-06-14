Sunday 24 November 2024

Beacon Therapeutics

An ophthalmic gene therapy company aiming to restore and improve the vision of patients with a range of prevalent and rare retinal diseases that result in blindness.

The UK-based company has an established scientific foundation that combines a late-stage development candidate to treat X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, as well as two preclinical programs, one targeting dry age-related macular degeneration and another in-licensed from the University of Oxford targeting cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited retinal disease.

Lead development candidate AGTC-501, is a gene therapy program in Phase II trials for the treatment of XLRP, an inherited monogenic recessive disorder that causes progressive vision loss in boys and young men.

Beacon Therapeutics also has access to a target generation technology platform that will identify, screen, and search secreted proteins in the ophthalmology space.

The company is supported by funds from Syncona and additional investors including Oxford Science Enterprises.

Latest Beacon Therapeutics News

Beacon Therapeutics raises $170 million in a Series B financing
3 July 2024
Research shows stellar growth for gene therapies in ophthalmology
5 April 2024
Serial investor Syncona sees more value in ophthalmic cell therapies
4 April 2024
Beacon’s AGTC-501 to challenge Spark’s Luxturna in retinitis market
5 March 2024
