An ophthalmic gene therapy company aiming to restore and improve the vision of patients with a range of prevalent and rare retinal diseases that result in blindness.

The UK-based company has an established scientific foundation that combines a late-stage development candidate to treat X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, as well as two preclinical programs, one targeting dry age-related macular degeneration and another in-licensed from the University of Oxford targeting cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited retinal disease.

Lead development candidate AGTC-501, is a gene therapy program in Phase II trials for the treatment of XLRP, an inherited monogenic recessive disorder that causes progressive vision loss in boys and young men.

Beacon Therapeutics also has access to a target generation technology platform that will identify, screen, and search secreted proteins in the ophthalmology space.

The company is supported by funds from Syncona and additional investors including Oxford Science Enterprises.