BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies with a business model integrating US and Chinese clinical resources.

The company is advancing its lead asset, an immuno-oncology agent plinabulin, in a global Phase III trial for the reduction of docetaxel-induced neutropenia and another Phase III study as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Plinabulin is also entering Phase I/II trials to investigate its therapeutic potential in immuno-oncology.