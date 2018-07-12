Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biocryst_company

BioCryst

BioCryst is a late-stage biotech focused on developing small molecules for rare diseases.

The US company has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, galidesivir, a potential treatment for filoviruses, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Rapivab (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioCryst News

BioCryst presents new real-world data on HAE drug Orladeyo
26 February 2024
Full Phase III results unveiled for CSL's first-in-class antibody
27 February 2023
EMA grants PRIME designation for BioCryst's ALK-2 inhibitor, BCX9250
27 April 2022
NICE recommends BioCryst's Orladeyo
16 September 2021
More BioCryst news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze