BioCryst presents new real-world data on HAE drug Orladeyo

26 February 2024
US biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) has announced new analyses of real-world use of oral, once-daily Orladeyo (berotralstat) that showed patients who initiated Orladeyo experienced rapid, substantial and sustained reductions in attack rates through 18 months of treatment regardless of the severity of their disease, their history of prior prophylaxis or their C1-inhibitor (C1-INH) level and function.

The company noted that these findings further demonstrate that Orladeyo can help maintain disease control in patients with lower baseline attack rates and further reduce attack rates in patients with more active disease. The drug, which generated sales of $326 million in 2023, was approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in 2020 and in Europe in 2021.

The data were being presented in five posters at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting, which is being held at the Walter E Washington Convention Center in Washington DC, from February 23-26, 2024. BioCryst’s shares rose almost 5% to $5.99 on the news today.

