New Ph III data support potential of Takhzyro in HAE prevention

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4503) has announced findings from two new interim analyses of data from the Phase III HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study Open-label Extension (OLE) at the 2020 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Digital Congress.
The analyses suggest that Takhzyro (lanadelumab) is well-tolerated and can prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks over an extended treatment period, with sustained and consistent reduction in monthly attack rate across a range of different patient subgroups.
Takhzyro, which has been approved in the USA, the European Union, Canada, Australia and elsewhere, was developed by Shire, which Takeda acquired in a $62 billion deal. The drug generated sales 68 billion yen (~$630 million) for the latest financial year ended March 2020, up 602% from 10 billion yen the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze