Latest data from Takhzyro trial continue to show HAE prevention

New data being presented at the 2019 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas from November 7-11, showed that Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection continued to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks at a rate similar to that observed in the pivotal HELP Study, in patients who received treatment for a mean duration of 19.7 (0-26.1) months, according to Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4592).

The original Phase III HELP Study was conducted in 125 patients over 26 weeks making it the largest randomized, controlled prevention study in HAE, with the longest active treatment duration, to date.

Takhzyro, which has been approved in the USA, the European Union, Canada, Australia and elsewhere, was developed by Shire, which Takeda acquired in a $62 billion deal.