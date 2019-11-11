Latest data from Takhzyro trial continue to show HAE prevention

New data being presented at the 2019 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas from November 7-11, showed that Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) injection continued to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks at a rate similar to that observed in the pivotal HELP Study, in patients who received treatment for a mean duration of 19.7 (0-26.1) months, according to Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4592).
The original Phase III HELP Study was conducted in 125 patients over 26 weeks making it the largest randomized, controlled prevention study in HAE, with the longest active treatment duration, to date.
Takhzyro, which has been approved in the USA, the European Union, Canada, Australia and elsewhere, was developed by Shire, which Takeda acquired in a $62 billion deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze