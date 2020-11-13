Saturday 23 November 2024

Takeda posts positive Ph III results for Takhzyro in patients with hereditary angioedema

Biotechnology
13 November 2020
takeda_corporate_building_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) today announced the final results from the Phase III HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study Open-label Extension (OLE), showing that Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) helped prevent and reduce the frequency of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks long term in patients 12 years of age and older who received treatment for a mean (standard deviation) duration of 29.6 (8.2) months.

Results were consistent with the safety and efficacy of Takhzyro in the pivotal trial. The mean (min, max) HAE attack rate was reduced by 87.4% (-100; 852.8) overall versus baseline (N=212) and in a pre-specified exploratory endpoint, nearly 70% (68.9%) of patients treated with Takhzyro 300mg every two weeks experienced an attack-free period of more than 12 months (n=209). The data are being presented at the 2020 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting and will also be published in the November issue of ACAAI’s journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Takhzyro was originated by Dyax Corp before being picked up in 2016 for $5.9 billion by rare disease specialist Shire, which in turn was acquired by Takeda, in a $62 billion deal that completed in 2019.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New Ph III data support potential of Takhzyro in HAE prevention
8 June 2020
Biotechnology
Latest data from Takhzyro trial continue to show HAE prevention
11 November 2019
Biotechnology
FDA slaps clinical hold on Pharvaris' PHA121 trials
23 August 2022
Biotechnology
Takhzyro meets Phase III goals in children with HAE
13 April 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze