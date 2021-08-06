Strong Phase III results for Takhzyro in HAE attack prevention

Results from the Phase III HELP study Open-label Extension (OLE), one of the longest hereditary angioedema studies conducted to date, showed that preventative treatment with Takhzyro (lanadelumab) markedly reduced the frequency of HAE attacks in patients 12 years and older who received treatment for approximately 2.5 years.
The results were published online in the journal ALLERGY, said the drug’s developer, Japan’s largest pharma company Takeda (TYO: 4502).
