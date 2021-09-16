Wednesday 19 November 2025

NICE recommends BioCryst's Orladeyo

16 September 2021
Orladeyo (berotralstat) is to be made available on the National Health Service (NHS) for hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended.

Developed by US biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX), Orladeyo is first licensed, oral, once-daily therapy for routine prevention of recurrent HAE attacks in eligible adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older experiencing at least two attacks per month. Since last October, the drug was available through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).

“HAE is a very rare genetic condition which is painful and debilitating and can be fatal if left untreated. The unpredictability of the condition severely affects quality of life for patients and their families,” said Laura Szutowicz, chief executive officer of HAE UK. “HAE UK welcomes the NICE decision on berotralstat which means that eligible patients and clinicians have another choice of treatment for this lifelong condition,” she added.

