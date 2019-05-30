Biomunex Pharmaceutical

A French biopharmaceutical company focused on providing cancer therapeutics through the discovery and development of innovative bispecific antibodies.

Based on its proprietary platform, Biomunex is developing immunotherapies for several cancer types.

Its modular bispecific antibody BiXAb platform enables the company to develop drug candidates with anti-tumor potential, manufacturability and optimal drug-like properties.

The company has two lead candidates, BMX-002, which has demonstrated superior in vivo efficacy in pancreatic cancer, and BMX-101, an immunotherapeutic being developed for a hematological malignancy.