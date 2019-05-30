Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biomunex-pharmaceuticals

Biomunex Pharmaceutical

A French biopharmaceutical company focused on providing cancer therapeutics through the discovery and development of innovative bispecific antibodies.

Based on its proprietary platform, Biomunex is developing immunotherapies for several cancer types.

Its modular bispecific antibody BiXAb platform enables the company to develop drug candidates with anti-tumor potential, manufacturability and optimal drug-like properties.

The company has two lead candidates, BMX-002, which has demonstrated superior in vivo efficacy in pancreatic cancer, and BMX-101, an immunotherapeutic being developed for a hematological malignancy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Biomunex Pharmaceutical News

Biomunex appoints Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer
25 April 2022
Biomunex and Institut Curie ink new strategic collaboration
7 February 2022
French immunotherapy company sets up US subsidiary
29 May 2019
BRIEF—Sanofi buys into Biomunex antibody technology
15 January 2019
More Biomunex Pharmaceutical news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze