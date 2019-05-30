Biomunex Pharmaceutical

Based on its proprietary platform, Biomunex is developing immunotherapies for several cancer types.
Its modular bispecific antibody BiXAb platform enables the company to develop drug candidates with anti-tumor potential, manufacturability and optimal drug-like properties.
The company has two lead candidates, BMX-002, which has demonstrated superior in vivo efficacy in pancreatic cancer, and BMX-101, an immunotherapeutic being developed for a hematological malignancy.
