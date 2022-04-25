Sunday 24 November 2024

Biomunex appoints Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer

Biotechnology
25 April 2022
biomunex_large

Privately-held French biotech focused on providing immuno-therapeutics Biomunex Pharmaceuticals today announces the appointment of Dr Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer (CSO) and as a member of its scientific advisory board.

Dr Plyte brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, spanning over two decades in R&D at the senior management level, within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He has a proven track record in drug discovery and development, successfully bringing both New Chemical Entities and New Biological Entities to the clinic in oncology.

Before joining Biomunex, he held the positions of vice president, immuno-oncology, at Merus (Utrecht, Netherlands), senior director, immuno-oncology, at Molecular Partners (Zurich, Switzerland) and director in immuno-oncology and new biological entities at Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany). Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Plyte was focused on the development of new drugs in oncology, both in big pharma (Pharmacia/Pfizer) and small biotech (Congenia, Nerviano Medical Sciences).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biomunex and Institut Curie ink new strategic collaboration
7 February 2022
Biotechnology
French immunotherapy company sets up US subsidiary
29 May 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze