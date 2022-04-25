Biomunex appoints Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer

Privately-held French biotech focused on providing immuno-therapeutics Biomunex Pharmaceuticals today announces the appointment of Dr Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer (CSO) and as a member of its scientific advisory board.
Dr Plyte brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, spanning over two decades in R&D at the senior management level, within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He has a proven track record in drug discovery and development, successfully bringing both New Chemical Entities and New Biological Entities to the clinic in oncology.
Before joining Biomunex, he held the positions of vice president, immuno-oncology, at Merus (Utrecht, Netherlands), senior director, immuno-oncology, at Molecular Partners (Zurich, Switzerland) and director in immuno-oncology and new biological entities at Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany). Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Plyte was focused on the development of new drugs in oncology, both in big pharma (Pharmacia/Pfizer) and small biotech (Congenia, Nerviano Medical Sciences).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze