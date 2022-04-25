Biomunex appoints Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer

Privately-held French biotech focused on providing immuno-therapeutics Biomunex Pharmaceuticals today announces the appointment of Dr Simon Plyte as chief scientific officer (CSO) and as a member of its scientific advisory board.

Dr Plyte brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, spanning over two decades in R&D at the senior management level, within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He has a proven track record in drug discovery and development, successfully bringing both New Chemical Entities and New Biological Entities to the clinic in oncology.

Before joining Biomunex, he held the positions of vice president, immuno-oncology, at Merus (Utrecht, Netherlands), senior director, immuno-oncology, at Molecular Partners (Zurich, Switzerland) and director in immuno-oncology and new biological entities at Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany). Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Plyte was focused on the development of new drugs in oncology, both in big pharma (Pharmacia/Pfizer) and small biotech (Congenia, Nerviano Medical Sciences).