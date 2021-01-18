Biond Biologics

An innovative biotech company developing unique and breakthrough therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The Israeli company’s vision is to deliver innovative medicines to patients while fostering synergistic long-term collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Biond’s pipeline is based on internal research of newly discovered immune-checkpoints and immuneevasion mechanisms. Its leading development programs include BND-22, a first-in-class multi-cell checkpoint inhibitor targeting ILT2, and BION-206, a novel agent developed for overcoming PD-1 blockade resistance by targeting soluble CD28; an immune evasion mechanism discovered by Biond scientists.