BioVersys

A privately-owned Swiss pharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of small molecules acting on new bacterial targets with applications in anti-microbial resistance and targeted microbiome modulation.

BioVersys is developing new drugs designed to disarm bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA of its virulence determinants including toxins, that cause serious skin infections that can spread to muscles, lungs and other body parts.

Molecules of the BV200 series have the potential to be used as stand-alone therapy as well as in combination with antibiotics, thus improving many available antibiotic therapies and supporting stewardship.

Since May 2014, BioVersys has been collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline on preclinical candidates against tuberculosis.

BioVersys links with GSK and others to develop preclinical candidates in tuberculosis
27 May 2014
BRIEF—Funding for BioVersys to develop novel antimicrobials
29 October 2019
