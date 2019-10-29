Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Funding for BioVersys to develop novel antimicrobials

Biotechnology
29 October 2019

Privately owned, multi-asset Swiss biotech firm BioVersys today announced $3.94 million in non-dilutive funding from CARB-X, with the possibility of $4.98 million more if certain project milestones are met.

BioVersys is developing new drugs designed to disarm bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA of its virulence determinants including toxins, that cause serious skin infections that can spread to muscles, lungs and other body parts.

Molecules of the BV200 series have the potential to be used as stand-alone therapy as well as in combination with antibiotics, thus improving many available antibiotic therapies and supporting stewardship.

The most advanced compounds are in lead optimization, the company noted.



