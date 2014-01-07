Sunday 24 November 2024

Blend Therapeutics is a US biopharmaceutical company discovering new classes of cancer medicines that have unique modes of action to result in drugs with differentiated therapeutic properties.

Its proprietary technology, assets and expertise are built around an integrative R&D process that brings together new-molecule drug discovery engine and patented nanoparticle engineering platform. Using its drug discovery approach, Blend has created a pipeline of new molecules and is initially focused on developing innovative cancer drugs.

The company was founded by three leaders in the fields of chemistry and nanomedicine: Dr Omid Farokhzad from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH)–Harvard Medical School (HMS) and Dr Robert Langer and Dr Stephen Lippard of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Blend has attracted top-tier investors including Flagship Ventures, NanoDimension, and New Enterprise Associates.

Latest Blend Therapeutics News

Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company
29 March 2016
Blend Therapeutics appoints Drew Fromkin as president and chief executive
13 April 2015
Blend Therapeutics names former GSK VP Richard Wooster as chief scientific officer
7 January 2014
