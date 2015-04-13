Blend Therapeutics appoints Drew Fromkin as president and chief executive

Oncology specialist Blend Therapeutics has appointed Drew Fromkin as president and chief executive.
He will also sit on the company’s board of directors. Mr Fromkin previously served as president and chief executive of Clinical Data Inc until its acquisition by Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX). He has more than 25 years of experience leading private and public healthcare companies through all stages of growth.
Omid Farokhzad, founder and chairman of Blend, said: “We are very excited to work with Drew who is a highly strategic, energetic and visionary executive to build Blend into an important oncology company on a path to bringing innovative cancer treatments to patients.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze