Bright Peak Therapeutics

Bright Peak is a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Diego, USA and Basel, Switzerland dedicated to creating next-generation cytokine immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease.

The company is pioneering a technology to chemically synthesize enhanced and conjugatable cytokines that exploits the potent biological activity of cytokines while avoiding the severe side effects associated with first-generation therapies.

In June 2021, Bright Peak raised $107 million in a Series B financing, while in November that year, the company paid Livzon Pharmaceutical Group to use LZM009, the Chinese firm's proprietary anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody currently in late-stage clinical trials, to develop novel PD-1 targeted immunocytokines.