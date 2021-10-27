Cambrian Biopharma

As a distributed development company, Cambrian is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs each targeting a biological driver of aging. Its approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve overall quality of life during aging.

To date, Cambrian has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in development across its pipeline.

In January 2023, Cambrian announced the launch of its new pipeline company, Isterian Biotech. This pre-clinical start-up is working towards the development of first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of transglutaminase 2 (TG2), one of the major crosslinking enzymes in the human body, which becomes more active during aging resulting in fibrotic diseases.