Founded in 2014, CARsgen is based in Shanghai, with operations in both China and the USA. It has established a broad pipeline of CAR-T product candidates covering several solid and blood tumors in areas of significant unmet medical need.

The company has launched several CAR-T clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory tumors, including CAR-GPC3-T trial for hepatocellular carcinoma and squamous lung cancer, CAR-EGFR/EGFRvIII-T trial for glioblastoma, and CAR-Claudin18.2-T trial for gastric and pancreatic cancer.

CARsgen also has ongoing clinical programs with a humanized CAR-CD19-T trial for leukemia, and a fully human CAR-BCMA-T trial for multiple myeloma.