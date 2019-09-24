Sunday 24 November 2024

CARsgen

A Chinese company developing CAR-T therapies for cancer.

Founded in 2014, CARsgen is based in Shanghai, with operations in both China and the USA. It has established a broad pipeline of CAR-T product candidates covering several solid and blood tumors in areas of significant unmet medical need.

The company has launched several CAR-T clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory tumors, including CAR-GPC3-T trial for hepatocellular carcinoma and squamous lung cancer, CAR-EGFR/EGFRvIII-T trial for glioblastoma, and CAR-Claudin18.2-T trial for gastric and pancreatic cancer.

CARsgen also has ongoing clinical programs with a humanized CAR-CD19-T trial for leukemia, and a fully human CAR-BCMA-T trial for multiple myeloma.

Latest CARsgen News

Chinese biotechs dive into innovation mix
13 March 2024
CARsgen's BCMA CAR-T therapy zevor-cel approved in China
11 March 2024
CARsgen boasts of two cases of long-term HCC survival with CAR-T
12 October 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 25, 2023
27 August 2023
