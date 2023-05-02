Sunday 24 November 2024

Cartherics

A privately-held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia, that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

The company is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products. The company's allogeneic cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system.  The iPSCs are genetically engineered to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells.

Cartherics is also developing autologous CAR-T cell therapies. These use the patient’s own immune system T cells, which are modified to be effective against the patient’s cancer cells. CTH-004 is created by genetically modifying patient T cells to insert a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target a marker (TAG-72) on ovarian cancer cells and delete genes that are involved in suppression of T cell function.

Cartherics grants Shunxi license for CAR-T cell therapy in China
28 April 2023
