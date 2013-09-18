Sunday 24 November 2024

The US biopharma's pipeline of programs addresses unmet needs within neurology, pediatric and orphan diseases.

Cerecor's pipeline is led by CERC-801, CERC-802 and CERC-803, which are therapies for inborn errors of metabolism, specifically disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

In December 2019, the company added to this pipeline by entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine for $16.1 million.

Upon closing, the merger of Aevi into Cerecor will involve with the appointment of Mike Cola as chief executive and Garry Neil as chief medical officer.

Latest Cerecor News

Positive results for Cerecor's MAb in patients with COVID-19 ARDS
6 January 2021
Cerecor to acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine
6 December 2019
Cerecor to acquire Ichorion Therapeutics
26 September 2018
Cerecor acquires rights to NR2B receptor antagonist from Merck & Co
22 April 2013
