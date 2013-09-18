The US biopharma's pipeline of programs addresses unmet needs within neurology, pediatric and orphan diseases.

Cerecor's pipeline is led by CERC-801, CERC-802 and CERC-803, which are therapies for inborn errors of metabolism, specifically disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

In December 2019, the company added to this pipeline by entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine for $16.1 million.

Upon closing, the merger of Aevi into Cerecor will involve with the appointment of Mike Cola as chief executive and Garry Neil as chief medical officer.