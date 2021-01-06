Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive results for Cerecor's MAb in patients with COVID-19 ARDS

Biotechnology
6 January 2021
US rare and orphan diseases drug developer Cerecor (Nasdaq: CERC) has announced results from its exploratory Phase II US-based randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof of concept trial (NCT04412057) of the human anti-LIGHT (TNFSF14) monoclonal antibody (MAb) CERC-002.

All patients in this trial were hospitalized with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and mild-to-moderate acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). A total of 83 patients (82 treated) were randomized 1:1 to receive standard of care at the sites plus either a single dose of 1,200mg of CERC-002 or placebo subcutaneously. Due to the protocol allowing patients to receive high flow oxygen prior to randomization, 62 patients were included in the intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis of the primary endpoint.

The trial demonstrated robust improvement in the primary endpoint (proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period) compared to placebo in COVID-19 patients with ARDS treated with a single dose of the anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody CERC-002 (n=62, OR = 2.62, p=0.059; these data trended towards statistical significance, p≤0.05). A prespecified subpopulation of patients 60 years of age showed similar improvement in the primary endpoint (n=33, OR = 3.38, p=0.054). CERC-002-treated patients in the subpopulation of patients 60 years of age also had a shorter average hospital stay compared with placebo-treated patients.

