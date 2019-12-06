Cerecor to acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine

US rare and orphan diseases drug developer Cerecor (Nasdaq: CERC) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine (Nasdaq: GNMX).
The offer is an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.1 million at closing, plus contingent value rights, or CVRs, for up to an additional $6.5 million in subsequent milestone payments on clinical or regulatory successes, or both.
Market reaction to the news was far from positive. Cerecor’s stock closed down 8.9% at $3.37 and, unusually for the company to be acquired. Aevi’s shares fell 6.6% to $0.14 in after-hours trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze