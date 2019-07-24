Chiasma Pharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases.

Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections.

In July 2019, the company reported statistically significant data from the CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase III clinical trial, for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade-named Mycapssa, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated.

Chiasma is headquartered in the USA, with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel.