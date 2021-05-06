Sunday 24 November 2024

Amryt Pharma buying Chiasma, to create rare diseases powerhouse

Biotechnology
6 May 2021
amryt_large_2021

Irish rare diseases firm Amryt Pharma (AIM: AMYT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-headquartered Chiasma (Nasdaq: CHMA) in an all-stock combination valued at around $330 million.

Market reaction to the news was a ‘Tale of two cities;’ Chiasma shares rocketed up more than 40% to $3.98 by close of trading on Wednesday, while Amryt dipped 2.5% and plunged a further 10.3% to 174.98 pence in early trading today.

The combined company will be a global leader in rare and orphan diseases with three on-market commercial products, a global commercial and operational footprint and a significant development pipeline of therapies with the financial flexibility to execute its growth plans. The transaction has been approved and recommended by the boards of both Amryt and Chiasma. The deal expected to pave a path to a combined potential $1 billion peak revenue for Amryt.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA extends review process for Oleogel-S10
24 November 2021
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III data for Mycapssa
23 March 2021
Biotechnology
Ray of hope for people with severe skin condition
9 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
March & April 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
7 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze