Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

collegium-company

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharma company developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.

The US-based company aims to address the growing problems associated with non-medical use, abuse and misuse of prescription products by leveraging its proprietary DETERx technology platform.

This technology can be used with drugs that are commonly abused such as opioids and amphetamines, as well as drugs that have a narrow therapeutic index that would benefit from protection against misuse such as breaking, crushing, grinding, or dissolving the product.

Collegium’s lead product candidate, Xtampza ER, is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone, and is the first of a number of product candidates using the DETERx technology. It has received fast track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Collegium Pharmaceutical News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup — February
1 March 2022
Collegium to acquire pain drug developer BioDelivery Sciences
14 February 2022
Collegium settles with Teva over Xtampza ER patent litigation
1 October 2020
Look back at pharma news to Dec 8
10 December 2017
More Collegium Pharmaceutical news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze