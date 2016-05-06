Collegium Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharma company developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.

The US-based company aims to address the growing problems associated with non-medical use, abuse and misuse of prescription products by leveraging its proprietary DETERx technology platform.

This technology can be used with drugs that are commonly abused such as opioids and amphetamines, as well as drugs that have a narrow therapeutic index that would benefit from protection against misuse such as breaking, crushing, grinding, or dissolving the product.

Collegium’s lead product candidate, Xtampza ER, is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone, and is the first of a number of product candidates using the DETERx technology. It has received fast track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).