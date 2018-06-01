Crescendo Biologics

The company uses its proprietary development platform Humabody to develop novel therapies which is claims have "superior biophysical properties".

The company's pipeline is led by CB307, a novel bispecific tumour-targeted T-cell engager for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment, thereby avoiding systemic toxicity.

Investors in Crescendo include Astellas and Takeda as well as VC firms such as Quan Capital.