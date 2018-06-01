Sunday 24 November 2024

Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a UK biotechnology firm specialising in oncology.

The company uses its proprietary development platform Humabody to develop novel therapies which is claims have "superior biophysical properties".

The company's pipeline is led by CB307, a novel bispecific tumour-targeted T-cell engager for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment, thereby avoiding systemic toxicity.

Investors in Crescendo include Astellas and Takeda as well as VC firms such as Quan Capital.

Latest Crescendo Biologics News

UK life sciences innovation touted by Prime Minister at J P Morgan conf
11 January 2022
BioNTech signs up to $790 million 3-year deal with Crescendo
11 January 2022
Takeda making its move in I-O
4 January 2019
Crescendo Biologics hits second target in Takeda collaboration
16 August 2018
