A USA-based biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious diseases, namely CNS disorders.

Cyclerion's mission is to develop innovative medicines that improve brain function for patients in desperate need of new treatment options. A key goal of the company is to unlock the full therapeutic potential of the nitric oxide-cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway.

As of March 2023, the company is actively evaluating the best combination of capital, capabilities, and transactions available to it to advance the development of zagociguat and its other clinical development candidates, and to maximize shareholder value.

Cyclerion slumps as praliciguat fails in heart failure with HFpEF
31 October 2019
Ironwood spins out rare disease firm to focus on gastroenterology
2 April 2019
BRIEF—Cyclerion views ways to fund zagociguat development
24 March 2023
