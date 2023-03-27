Cyclerion's mission is to develop innovative medicines that improve brain function for patients in desperate need of new treatment options. A key goal of the company is to unlock the full therapeutic potential of the nitric oxide-cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway.

As of March 2023, the company is actively evaluating the best combination of capital, capabilities, and transactions available to it to advance the development of zagociguat and its other clinical development candidates, and to maximize shareholder value.