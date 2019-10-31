Cyclerion slumps as praliciguat fails in heart failure with HFpEF

Cyclerion Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CYCN), which was spun out of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (Nasdaq: IRWD) in April, slumped as much as 79% on Wednesday after it announced disappointing top-line results from its CAPACITY Phase II proof-of-concept study of praliciguat, a once-daily, orally available systemic sGC stimulator, in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
The study did not meet statistical significance on its primary endpoint of improved exercise capacity from baseline as compared to placebo, measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET). There was clear evidence of drug exposure and pharmacological activity as judged by expected reductions in blood pressure. Praliciguat was generally well tolerated, and the safety profile supported investigation of praliciguat in other indications. While there were no trends observed in improving HFpEF symptoms, a positive trend in reducing HbA1c levels was observed in the subset of patients with diabetes. This is consistent with the results observed in the company’s Phase II study of praliciguat in diabetic nephropathy, which were also reported today.
Cyclerion is discontinuing development of praliciguat in HFpEF. Full results from the study will be presented at a future medical meeting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze