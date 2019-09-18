Sunday 24 November 2024

Cynata Therapeutics

An Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company that is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform technology, Cymerus, using discoveries made at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The company could earn up to $43 million from its collaboration with Fujifilm Corp, which gave the Japanese firm rights to CYP-001 in graft-versus-host disease, a complication that occurs after bone marrow transplants.

Cash from the deal will help Cynata’s cash runway and support further investment in the upcoming Phase II trials in critical limb ischemia and in osteoarthritis, along with other potential future clinical programs.

Latest Cynata Therapeutics News

Fujifilm acquires rights to Cynata cell therapy in GvHD
17 September 2019
Sumitomo Dainippon confirms takeover talks with Cynata
19 July 2019
Fujifilm invests in Australian regenerative medicine venture Cynata
4 October 2016
Cynata and apceth in deal to develop stem cell-based therapeutics
9 May 2016
