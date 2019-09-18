cynata_therapeutics

An Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company that is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform technology, Cymerus, using discoveries made at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The company could earn up to $43 million from its collaboration with Fujifilm Corp, which gave the Japanese firm rights to CYP-001 in graft-versus-host disease, a complication that occurs after bone marrow transplants.

Cash from the deal will help Cynata’s cash runway and support further investment in the upcoming Phase II trials in critical limb ischemia and in osteoarthritis, along with other potential future clinical programs.