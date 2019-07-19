Sumitomo Dainippon confirms takeover talks with Cynata

Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine firm Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP) saw its shares leap as much as 15.5% to A$1.85, after it revealed that it has received an indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal from Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) regarding a possible acquisition at a price of $2.00 cash per share – around $202 million in total - by way of a scheme of arrangement.

The release advises that the Cynata board has decided to grant non-exclusive due diligence access to Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.

It also stated that Cynata has continued engagement with certain other parties in relation to making a proposal. Cynata’s discussions with such other parties have ceased.