Fujifilm acquires rights to Cynata cell therapy in GvHD

Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) has exercised its license option to obtain rights to Cynata Therapeutics’ (ASX: CYP) CYP-001 in graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a complication that occurs after bone marrow transplants.

Fujifilm will pay the Australian biotech company $3 million in cash as an upfront fee, with the Tokyo-based firm bearing responsibility for all costs of any further product development activities in relation to GvHD, along with responsibility for regulatory submissions and commercialization.

Up to $43 million in milestones