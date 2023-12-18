Deep Apple Therapeutics

A USA-based biotech discovering novel small molecule therapeutics for high-value targets through virtual screening of AI-generated virtual libraries.

Deep Apple was created and incubated by Apple Tree Partners (ATP), a leader in life sciences venture capital, with an initial $52 million in Series A funding.

The company's discovery engine is broadly applicable across disease areas and is particularly well-suited to expedited hit-finding against integral membrane proteins. Deep Apple is advancing multiple programs focused on GPCR modulators, a proven target class with applications in metabolic disorders, inflammation, immunology, and endocrine diseases.