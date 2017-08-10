Sunday 24 November 2024

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology. It is focused on delivering new therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions.

The company is committed to understanding and addressing the needs of both patients and physicians, using a combination of experience and insight to identify and develop medical dermatology clinical programs.

Its goal is to help transform the way skin conditions are treated by serving as the bridge between unmet patient needs and the significant scientific advances being made in understanding skin biology.

Dermira has a portfolio of products focusing on hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), psoriasis and acne.

Latest Dermira News

Evommune in-licenses assets from Lilly's Dermira
8 January 2021
The rationale behind Lilly's $1.1 billion takeover of Dermira
11 February 2020
Look back at pharma news in the week to January 10, 2020
12 January 2020
$1.1 billion deal gives Lilly novel dermatitis candidate
10 January 2020
