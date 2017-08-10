Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology. It is focused on delivering new therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions.

The company is committed to understanding and addressing the needs of both patients and physicians, using a combination of experience and insight to identify and develop medical dermatology clinical programs.

Its goal is to help transform the way skin conditions are treated by serving as the bridge between unmet patient needs and the significant scientific advances being made in understanding skin biology.

Dermira has a portfolio of products focusing on hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), psoriasis and acne.