Founded as a coal mining company in 1902, DSM Biologics works with various CHO, Hybridoma, and other cell line platforms. In addition to contract manufacturing they offer proprietary technologies for the optimization of biopharma manufacturing through licensing. These solutions aim to reduce process time and labour costs and to increase output per manufacturing line.

In December 2013 it was announced that DSM had signed a contract agreement with Tunitas Therapeutics of San Francisco, a privately held biopharma company that develops novel and precisely targeted protein therapeutics of allergy. The contract covers the initiation of process development activities by DSM for Tunitas' lead Fc-fusion protein for the treatment of asthma and other allergic diseases.