DSM Biologics is a contract manufacturing organization that aims to develop and manufacture recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies.

Founded as a coal mining company in 1902, DSM Biologics works with various CHO, Hybridoma, and other cell line platforms. In addition to contract manufacturing they offer proprietary technologies for the optimization of biopharma manufacturing through licensing. These solutions aim to reduce process time and labour costs and to increase output per manufacturing line.

In December 2013 it was announced that DSM had signed a contract agreement with Tunitas Therapeutics of San Francisco, a privately held biopharma company that develops novel and precisely targeted protein therapeutics of allergy. The contract covers the initiation of process development activities by DSM for Tunitas' lead Fc-fusion protein for the treatment of asthma and other allergic diseases.

New funding program to support Australian biopharmaceutical manufacturing development
4 April 2014
DSM celebrates opening of new biopharma cGMP facility in Australia
30 October 2013
DSM licenses XD cell culture patents to Amgen
15 January 2013
DSM Biologics wins Australian governments contract to build and operate a first major mammalian-based biopharma manufacturing facility
4 May 2010
