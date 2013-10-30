DSM celebrates opening of new biopharma cGMP facility in Australia

DSM Pharmaceutical Products, the custom manufacturing and technology business of Netherlands-based Royal DSM (NYSE, Euronext: DSM KON), has officially opens its new current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing in Brisbane, Australia.

The facility was built in partnership with Biopharmaceuticals Australia, with cooperation from the government of Queensland and the Commonwealth of Australia. This world-class operation in the Asia-Pacific region is an important growth area in DSM’s strategic development in the biopharmaceutical field.

The Brisbane facility offers cGMP mammalian cell culture contract manufacturing services from process development through to commercial manufacturing. Lukas Utiger, president and chief executive of DSM Pharmaceutical Products, stated: “With its flexible design and use of single-use technology, the facility represents the model for the future of biomanufacturing. It represents an important milestone in the development of Australia-based mammalian cell-based manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, and extends DSM’s contribution to the global biotechnology market.”