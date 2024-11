Endeavor combines best-in-class therapeutics with an evolving understanding of terminal diseases to develop medicines with the potential to reverse severe health conditions. Its lead program, ENV-101, is a Hedgehog signalling inhibitor in Phase II studies, as of Q4 2023, treating IPF.

In October 2023, Endeavor acquired exclusive worldwide rights to Hummingbird Bio’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), HMBD-501.