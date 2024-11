Engitix Therapeutics

A biotechnology company with a portfolio of drug discovery programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours using its proprietary patient-centric human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform.

The UK-based company has a strategic drug discovery partnership with Dompé farmaceutici where Engitix’s internal drug development programmes are being accelerated by leveraging Dompé’s AI-enabled high performance computing platform, Exscalate, and drug discovery and development collaborations with Takeda in advanced fibrotic liver diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and in fibrostenotic Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), includingCrohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.