Engitix and Takeda to target fibrotic liver diseases

Biotechnology
25 August 2020
Privately-held Engitix, a biotech developing programs in fibrosis and solid tumors using its proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502).

The partnership is for the discovery and development of new therapeutics for advanced fibrotic liver diseases, including the lucrative space of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Under the terms of this agreement, Engitix and Takeda will collaborate in the confirmation and validation of targets and preclinical development of therapeutics in liver fibrosis using Engitix’s unique ECM discovery platform.

