Hanmi Pharma off-loads efinopegdutide, as possible NASH treatment, in $870 million deal

South Korean firm Hanmi Pharmaceutical (KRX: 128940) yesterday announced an exclusive licensing agreement with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of efinopegdutide (formerly HM12525A), Hanmi’s investigational once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

News of the deal pushed Hanmi’s shares were up more than 10% on the Korea Exchange when the market closed Tuesday, and were up almost 30% to 360,500 Korean won by close of trading today.

“Data from Phase II studies has provided compelling clinical evidence that warrants further evaluation of efinopegdutide for the treatment of NASH,” said Dr Sam Engel, associate vice president, Merck clinical research, diabetes and endocrinology, Merck Research Laboratories. “We continue to build on our proud legacy of developing meaningful medicines for the treatment of metabolic diseases and look forward to advancing this candidate.”