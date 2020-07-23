Genfit drops Phase III NASH drug development

Putting the final nail in the coffin for its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drug candidate, French metabolic specialist Genfit (Euronext: GNFT) today announced the discontinuation of the RESOLVE-IT Phase III clinical trial of elafibranor in adults with NASH and fibrosis.
The news was not much of a surprise as, on May 11, Genfit released the results from the interim analysis of the RESOLVE-IT Phase III trial, which did not meet the predefined primary surrogate efficacy endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis in the ITT population of 1,070 patients.
Early market reaction was negative, with Genfit shares falling 5.3% to 4.65 euros, but by late morning they were showing a 1.7% rise at 4.73 euros.
