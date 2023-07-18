A microbiome therapeutics platform company focussed on debilitating diseases and infections linked to disruptions to structure and function of the gut microbiome.

Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

As of Q2 2023, the company has raised more than £25 million ($33 million) from investors, including ThairmBio, Kineticos Ventures, and Scottish Enterprise.

EnteroBiotix has differentiated platform manufacturing technology that has broad potential applicability across the spectrum of microbiome therapeutic approaches. The company operates a brand called Number 2, which ensures the safety, security, quality and sufficiency of supply of microbiota obtained from healthy human donors.