Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

enterobiotix_large-1

EnteroBiotix

A microbiome therapeutics platform company focussed on debilitating diseases and infections linked to disruptions to structure and function of the gut microbiome.

Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

As of Q2 2023, the company has raised more than £25 million ($33 million) from investors, including ThairmBio, Kineticos Ventures, and Scottish Enterprise.

EnteroBiotix has differentiated platform manufacturing technology that has broad potential applicability across the spectrum of microbiome therapeutic approaches. The company operates a brand called Number 2, which ensures the safety, security, quality and sufficiency of supply of microbiota obtained from healthy human donors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest EnteroBiotix News

EnteroBiotix strengthens its executive team
1 February 2024
Former Merck KGaA heavyweight joins EnteroBiotix as executive chairman
17 July 2023
Strong show of faith in new direction for microbiome therapies
25 April 2023
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 12 — Mastering the microbiome
9 March 2022
More EnteroBiotix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze