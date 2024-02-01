Monday 29 September 2025

EnteroBiotix strengthens its executive team

Pharmaceutical
1 February 2024
enterobiotix_large

Privately-held Scotland-based EnteroBiotix has announced the appointments of Dr James Barnes as chief operating officer (COO) and Chris Lea as chief financial officer (CFO).

Dr Barnes has 18 years’ early and late phase drug development and business operations leadership experience, spanning several therapeutic areas. He joins the company from BerGenBio, a biotech company developing innovative drugs for oncology and serious respiratory infections, where he was COO. Dr Barnes previously worked at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) as director of regulatory affairs where he led the strategy development of several breakthrough products. He also held several positions at clinical research organizations including ICON Clinical Research.

Mr Lea joins EnteroBiotix as CFO and company secretary. He was previously CFO of AIM-listed Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (formerly Omega Diagnostics Group).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New show of faith in microbiome with EnteroBiotix financing
7 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Former Merck KGaA heavyweight joins EnteroBiotix as executive chairman
17 July 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze