EnteroBiotix strengthens its executive team

Privately-held Scotland-based EnteroBiotix has announced the appointments of Dr James Barnes as chief operating officer (COO) and Chris Lea as chief financial officer (CFO).
Dr Barnes has 18 years’ early and late phase drug development and business operations leadership experience, spanning several therapeutic areas. He joins the company from BerGenBio, a biotech company developing innovative drugs for oncology and serious respiratory infections, where he was COO. Dr Barnes previously worked at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) as director of regulatory affairs where he led the strategy development of several breakthrough products. He also held several positions at clinical research organizations including ICON Clinical Research.
Mr Lea joins EnteroBiotix as CFO and company secretary. He was previously CFO of AIM-listed Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (formerly Omega Diagnostics Group).
