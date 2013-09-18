Ergomed Clinical Research

Founded in 1997, Ergomed is a profitable UK-based company, dedicated to the provision of specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry and the development of new drugs. It operates globally in over 40 countries.

Since its formation, Ergomed has been providing expertise in clinical development / trial management from the largest pharmaceutical companies, as well as many small and mid-sized drug development companies. Ergomed manages clinical development from Phase I through to late phase programmes.

It focuses on oncology, neurology and immunology, and on the development of orphan drugs. The company has planned, managed, monitored, and reported clinical trials with a range of technologies that include small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, tri-functional antibodies, soluble receptors and other targeted agents, cancer vaccines and immunotherapy, radioactive agents, and photodynamic therapies.

In July 2014, it announced its intentions to launch to the Alternative Investment Market, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange, in an £11 millionfloat.