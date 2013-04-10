Sunday 24 November 2024

Briefs: Eddingpharm deal with GSK China for Tykerb; AEterna Zentaris and Ergomed link on AEZS-108

Pharmaceutical
10 April 2013

Chinese drugmaker Eddingpharm has entered into a collaboration agreement with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK China subsidiary to import, market, promote, distribute and sell Tykerb (lapatinib), a treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer that was recently approved by the China State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA).

Xin Ni, chairman and chief executive of Eddingpharm, said: "This cooperation with GSK on Tykerb is not only a milestone of Eddingpharm's business development history, but also an important milestone of China's pharmaceutical industry. This is the first time a Chinese pharmaceutical company will participate in the launch of a proprietary global oncology drug...This partnership with GSK helps us fully leverage our rich market experience and mature marketing platforms to open a fast track for Tykerb's China launch."

According to a recent Decision Resources report, the market for breast cancer therapies in the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) will grow 8% annually over the next five years, from $1.7 billion in 2012 to $2.5 billion in 2017, with China market anticipated to develop the most through 2017 (The Pharma Letter February 14). Breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Chinese women, with approximately 170,000 new cases diagnosed each year, commented Eddingpharm.

